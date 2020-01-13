South Carolina's Lattimore leaving spot in Gamecocks program

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Marcus Lattimore is leaving his position as South Carolina football's director of player development after two years in the job.

Lattimore is the Gamecocks' former record-setting running back who led the team to its only Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title as a freshman in 2010 and was considered a can't-miss NFL prospect.

However, Lattimore had significant knee injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons and he was not able to recover enough to play in the pros.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp had hoped to hire Lattimore as an on-field assistant. But the NCAA derailed that move because Lattimore's foundation works with young people who might turn out to be college prospects for South Carolina.

Lattimore will be replaced at South Carolina by his former quarterback, Connor Shaw.

Lattimore, 28, plans to continue his work with the foundation.

___

