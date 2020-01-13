DePaul looks to end streak vs No. 14 Nova

DePaul (12-4, 0-3) vs. No. 14 Villanova (12-3, 3-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Villanova looks to extend DePaul's conference losing streak to six games. DePaul's last Big East win came against the Georgetown Hoyas 101-69 on March 6, 2019. Villanova has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Creighton and Georgetown last week.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Paul Reed is averaging 15.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks to lead the way for the Blue Demons. Charlie Moore is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 15.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. The Wildcats have been led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

BIG EAST BOOST: The Wildcats have given up only 64.5 points per game across four conference games. That's an improvement from the 68 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: C. Moore has had his hand in 47 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 9-0 when they shoot at least 76.2 percent from the foul line and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Blue Demons are 11-0 when they score at least 70 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 70.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com