WR Theo Howard transfers from UCLA to Oklahoma

Associated Press
Updated 1/13/2020 4:57 PM

NORMAN, Okla. -- Receiver Theo Howard has transferred from UCLA to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma announced Monday that Howard has signed a financial aid agreement and is attending classes. He will participate in spring practice and will have one season of eligibility with the Sooners.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He will have a chance to help fill the void left by CeeDee Lamb, a Biletnikoff Award finalist who declared for the NFL draft after his junior year.

Howard graduated in December with a degree in political science. He played in 34 career games at UCLA and compiled 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He battled injuries in 2019 and played in just one game, a start against Oklahoma.

In his best season, he started all 12 games in 2018 and registered 51 catches for 677 yards and four scores to earn honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors from the league's coaches.

