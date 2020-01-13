Justices turn away appeal of women who went topless at beach
Updated 1/13/2020 10:39 AM
WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court is leaving in place the public nudity convictions of three women who removed their bathing suit tops on a New Hampshire beach as part of a campaign advocating for the rights of women to go topless.
The justices declined on Monday to review a state court decision that found no violation of the women's constitutional rights.
Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are part of the Free the Nipple campaign, a global effort advocating for the rights of women to go topless. They were arrested in 2016 after removing their tops at a beach in Laconia and refusing to put them on when beachgoers complained. Pierro was doing yoga, while the two others were sunbathing.
