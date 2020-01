Rachel Bloom to work in front, behind camera in Pop TV pilot

PASADENA, Calif. -- Pop TV has ordered a comedy pilot focused on the most irresponsible and lazy person getting impregnated by immaculate conception.

'Mother Mary' co-stars Rachel Bloom, who won a Golden Globe for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' which ended last spring after four seasons. She plays the mother of the Antichrist.

Bloom also serves as an executive producer along with her husband, Dan Gregor, who is a writer on the pilot. The couple is expecting their first child.

Betsy Sodaro, who developed the character, stars as a reimagined version of Mary in the pilot that will shoot in February. Sodaro also works as a writer and an executive producer.