Ravens guard Yanda says Titans DL Simmons spit in his face

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda answers questions at a news conference after the Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda says Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons spit in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.

Following the top-seeded Ravens' 28-12 playoff loss to the Titans on Saturday night, Yanda took a break from analyzing the game to call out Simmons.

'I do want to say another thing about No. 98 for the Titans: I had that guy spit in my face today," Yanda said. 'I just want to put him on notice in the media. I have never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that."

It was a bitter end to Yanda's 13th NFL season. The Ravens brought a league-best 14-2 record and a 12-game winning streak into the game against the sixth-seeded Titans. The unexpected exit was galling, but Yanda deemed Simmons' behavior to be downright despicable.

'There is right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way," the eight-time Pro Bowl selection said. 'He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. And he was saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL.'

Yanda said he asked Titans lineman Jurrell Casey to talk to Simmons about his actions.

'I told Jurrell to get his guy, because that is ridiculous, and I do respect Jurrell," Yanda said. 'That is not acceptable in this game.'

Simmons was not asked to address the accusation during his postgame interview.

Yanda, ironically, was accused of spitting on Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict in a game last year. Yanda contended that the spit was not aimed in Burfict's direction.

'I would never, ever spit on another man, another person, individual, ever,' Yanda contended a few days after the episode. 'That's not the way I was raised, that's not the way I raise my kids."

