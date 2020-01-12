Lilly Endowment awards $54.7M to groups that aid kids, youth

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thirteen groups that serve children and young people across central Indiana have landed $54.7 million in grants from the Lilly Endowment Inc. aimed at boosting their long-term financial sustainability.

The endowment said 12 of the Indianapolis-based organizations receiving the funding provide a variety of services that support children, teenagers and young adults and their families. The other is a multi-service, neighborhood-based community center with a significant focus on youth.

The foundation said the grants are designed to help each of the groups build stronger financial futures and resiliency so they can have a lasting impact on the youths they serve. The grants range in amount from $1 million to $7.5 million.

The Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment said in a statement that the 13 groups getting the funding 'are undercapitalized for the scope and volume of services they are called upon to provide."

'These organizations work every day to help children and young people navigate the path to becoming thoughtful, caring individuals who are prepared for work and able to lead fulfilling lives,' said Ronni Kloth, the endowment's vice president for community development. 'It is a privilege to help them build their capacity to thrive for years to come.'