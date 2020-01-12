 

County's printing glitch led to duplicate voter cards

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/12/2020 12:20 PM

PEKIN, Ill. -- County officials in central Illinois said a computer glitch was to blame after some residents received up to eight voter registration cards recently.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said a printer that froze and got multiple orders to reprint in its queue. That led to duplicate cards printed, some of which were mailed, according to The (Peoria) Journal Star.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'I apologize for this mistake and for the inconvenience to the citizens and waste of resources,' Ackerman said.

A new printing process was expected to save around $6,000 this year, however after the glitch the savings was around $4,800.

The duplicate cards were mailed through post offices in Delavan, Hopedale and Goodfield.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 