County's printing glitch led to duplicate voter cards

PEKIN, Ill. -- County officials in central Illinois said a computer glitch was to blame after some residents received up to eight voter registration cards recently.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said a printer that froze and got multiple orders to reprint in its queue. That led to duplicate cards printed, some of which were mailed, according to The (Peoria) Journal Star.

'I apologize for this mistake and for the inconvenience to the citizens and waste of resources,' Ackerman said.

A new printing process was expected to save around $6,000 this year, however after the glitch the savings was around $4,800.

The duplicate cards were mailed through post offices in Delavan, Hopedale and Goodfield.