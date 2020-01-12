 

Person familiar with the decision tells AP the Cleveland Browns are hiring Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as head coach

 
CLEVELAND -- Person familiar with the decision tells AP the Cleveland Browns are hiring Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

