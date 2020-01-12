Police: Shots fired into Fort Wayne home wound boy, 8
Updated 1/12/2020 12:11 PM
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- An 8-year-old boy has been wounded after gunshots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.
The boy was shot early Sunday morning in his shoulder and chest area, according to Fort Wayne police.
A doctor listed the boy's wound as life-threatening, police added.
A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home about 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests were been made.
