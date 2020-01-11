 

Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/11/2020 7:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

'The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said. 'It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 