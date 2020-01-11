Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

'The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," Andreescu said. 'It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

