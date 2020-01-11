Strikers offering ray of light for inconsistent Man United

Southampton's Danny Ings reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power stadium in Leicester, England Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Associated Press

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Tammy Abraham, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday Jan. 11, 2020. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday Jan. 11, 2020. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Associated Press

In an occasionally bleak season for Manchester United, there is a ray of light in the flourishing attacking combination of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Throw in the exuberance of another young striker, Mason Greenwood, too.

All three scored as United beat Norwich 4-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday to get back on track after sobering losses to Arsenal and Manchester City since the turn of the year.

Rashford - who netted the first two goals, including one from the penalty spot -- is up to 19 goals in all competitions, already making this season the most prolific of his burgeoning career with more than four months left.

Martial, playing as an out-and-out center forward, powered in a header for the third goal, his 11th in 22 appearances.

And the 18-year-old Greenwood came on to add the fourth at a rain-soaked Old Trafford. He is also up to double figures in his breakthrough season.

The win matched United's biggest of the league campaign, and kept the team in sight of the Champions League qualification positions - no matter how unlikely a top-four finish has felt for much of this season.

Chelsea currently occupies the fourth and final spot, and consolidated it with a 3-0 win over struggling Burnley. United is fifth, five points back.

Second-place Leicester should secure a place in the Champions League next season, but could slip further away from runaway leader Liverpool after a 2-1 home loss to Southampton.

Liverpool can stretch its lead to 16 points by beating Tottenham in the late game Saturday.

Manchester City visits Aston Villa on Sunday, and the champions can climb into second place with a win.

