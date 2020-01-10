Parker, Koonz hired as football assistants at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia has filled two assistant coaching vacancies with Gerad Parker being named offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach while Jeff Koonz will oversee special teams and inside linebackers.

Mountaineers coach Neal Brown announced the hirings Friday.

Parker was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Penn State in 2019. He had also coaching stints at four others schools, including at Marshall in 2011 and 2012.

Parker replaces Xavier Dye, who was hired at South Florida.

Koonz spent the 2019 season as inside linebackers coach at Mississippi. He's had assistant coaching stops at six other schools. He replaces Blake Seiler, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Old Dominion.

Brown also promoted co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore to assistant head coach. Chad Scott will continue in his role as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.