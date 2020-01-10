Arizona State women rally to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66

Arizona State center Jamie Ruden (52) and Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard compete for possession of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona State guard Reili Richardson (1) collides with Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated No. 2 Oregon 72-66. Associated Press

Arizona State center Jamie Ruden (52) is congratulated by Reili Richardson (1) after making a basket against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated No. 2 Oregon 72-66. Associated Press

Arizona State forward Ja'Tavia Tapley (33) and teammates celebrates with fans after defeating No. 2 Oregon 72-66 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona State's Jamie Ruden (52) and Jayde Van Hyfte (32) celebrate with teammates after the team's 72-66 win over No. 2 Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona State guard Sara Bejedi (3) celebrates with teammates after Arizona State defeated No. 2 Oregon 72-66 during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Robbi Ryan scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, Jamie Ruden hit two big baskets late and Arizona State stormed back to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night.

Arizona State (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) struggled shooting most of the night before going on a 16-2 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a 58-56 lead.

Ryan hit six 3-pointers in the second half after starting 0 for 2 and Ruden scored twice inside in the final 1:13.

Ruden also grabbed a late offensive rebound and Reili Richardson hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds. Arizona State's students stormed the court after the Sun Devils beat their highest-ranked opponent since knocking off No. 2 Stanford in the 2002 Pac-10 tournament title game.

The Ducks (12-2, 2-1) dominated through three quarters before falling apart in the fourth, spoiling their chance to move to No. 1 next week following top-ranked Connecticut's loss to Baylor on Wednesday night.

Sabrina Ionescu kept Oregon in it by scoring eight of her 24 points after Arizona State made its run, and Ruthy Hebard added 13 points. The Ducks had 17 turnovers, leading to 17 points for Arizona State, and had no answer when the Sun Devils made their push.

NO. 15 DEPAUL 85, SETON HALL 68

CHICAGO -- Lexi Held had 21 points and six steals and Kelly Campbell added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for DePaul.

Sonya Morris had 18 points for the Blue Demons (14-2, 4-0 Big East). Chante Stonewall scored 16 points and Deja Church had 13.

DePaul pulled away with a 14-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, capped by Held's layup to make it 76-59 with 6:19 left in the fourth.

Barbara Johnson led Seton Hall (10-6, 3-2) with 17 points.

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 69, DRAKE 67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Sydney Manning hit a 3-pointer as time ran out to lift Missouri State past Drake.

Trailing 65-58 with 2 1/2 minutes to go, the Lady Bears (13-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) finished on a 11-2 run, the first eight points coming on free throws.

Manning finished with 16 points, making 4 of 8 from the arc.

Sara Rhine had 23 points for Drake (9-5, 1-1).

