Grubhub, Six Flags fall, Nektar, Infosys rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Grubhub Inc., down $3.35 at $52.38.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The meal delivery company denied reports that it was considering a plan to sell the company.

Nektar Therapeutics, up $5.33 at $26.92.

The pharmaceutical company is expanding a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop cancer treatments.

KB Home, down $1.20 at $35.86.

The home builder's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $7.80 at $35.96.

The theme park operator warned investors its sales will be weak in the fourth quarter because of falling attendance.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.30 at $26.39.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a dip in sales at its namesake stores during the holidays.

Synnex Corp., up $16.72 at $145.56.

The technology services company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and will split into two publicly traded companies.

Infosys Ltd., up 17 cents at $10.65.

The business consulting company said an internal review found no evidence of financial wrongdoing in regard to a whistleblower complaint.

Dermira Inc., up 82 cents at $19.16.

Eli Lilly is buying the dermatology-focused drug maker for about $1.1 billion.

