Iran investigators: Crashed jetliner never called for help
Posted1/9/2020 7:00 AM
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran investigators says crew of Ukrainian jetliner that crashed never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.
Iran's civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report issued Thursday.
The crash of the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday killed 176 people.
