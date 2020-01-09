 

UN: South African military plane catches fire in Congo

 
GOMA, Congo -- A South African air force plane caught fire upon landing Thursday at the Goma airport in eastern Congo but there were no casualties, a spokesman for the U.N. peacekeeping mission said.

The C-130BZ military aircraft was transporting 59 passengers and eight crew members from the U.N mission when its left engine caught fire upon landing, said Mathias Gillman, acting spokesperson for the U.N. mission known as MONUSCO.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'MONUSCO sent a rescue team that brought the fire under control and everyone was safely evacuated, " Gillman told The Associated Press.

The plane was returning from the eastern Congo city of Beni, where it was providing logistical support to the South African contingent deployed in the region, he said.

The South African National Defense Force communications office said they had seen the images from Goma and were working to confirm details.

South Africa is one of the top five troop contributors to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Congo.

