UK House of Commons votes 330-231 to pass Brexit bill, paving way for UK's Jan. 31 departure from the EU.
Updated 1/9/2020 12:30 PM
LONDON -- UK House of Commons votes 330-231 to pass Brexit bill, paving way for UK's Jan. 31 departure from the EU.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.