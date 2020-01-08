Browns continue coaching search, interview Eagles' Schwartz

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who had a five-season run as Detroit's coach, is interviewing Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND -- Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who had a five-season run as Detroit's head coach, is interviewing Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns for a job.

Schwartz is the sixth candidate to meet with the Browns, who are again looking for a head coach after another losing season. Owner Jimmy Haslam promised a 'disciplined' and 'thorough' search last week, and there's no reason for the Browns to rush now since they're the only NFL team still without a coach.

Schwartz was with the Lions from 2009-13. He inherited a 0-16 team and took it to the playoffs in his third season. Schwartz went 29-52 with Detroit.

The 53-year-old Schwartz isn't considered the front-runner to land Cleveland's top job, and it's possible the Browns could be talking to him about leading their defense.

Schwartz, however, has more head coaching experience than any other candidate the Browns have spoken to, which could make him more appealing.

Haslam and his search committee, which includes chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, have interviews scheduled with Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.

McDaniels, who has Ohio roots, had planned visits to Carolina and the New York Giants, but both of those teams zeroed in on other coaches on Tuesday.

Stefanski was DePodesta's preferred choice last year when Haslam chose Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after going 6-10.

Schwartz won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017. He's spent four seasons with the team.

Once the Browns hire a coach, they'll begin interviews for a new general manager. Haslam wanted his new coach involved in that process to make sure they're aligned from the outset.

