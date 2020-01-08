 

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declares for NFL draft

  • FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

    FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

    FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/8/2020 3:32 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declared for the NFL draft Wednesday, skipping his final two years of eligibility after earning consensus All-American honors and tying the single-season program record with seven interceptions.


Winfield posted the announcement on his Instagram account, and the team confirmed his decision. Winfield led the Gophers with 88 total tackles and 62 solo tackles, helping them beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl to finish 11-2 for the most wins in program history since 1904.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award winner and one of five finalists for the Nagurski Award, given annually to the best defensive player in the nation. Winfield also had three sacks and two forced fumbles. He spent four years with the Gophers, taking medical redshirts in 2017 (hamstring) and 2018 (foot) because of injuries that limited him to four games in each season.

He is the son of Antoine Winfield, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played nine of his 14 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 