 

Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft

Updated 1/8/2020 6:08 PM

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday h wi'll skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL 'has always been my biggest dream."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He was a unanimous All-America this season and also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.

Biadasz, a 6-3, 321-pound native of Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus are also leaving early.

