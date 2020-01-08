Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) reacts during an NCAA college football game, in Tampa, Fla. Biadasz was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday h wi'll skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL 'has always been my biggest dream."

He was a unanimous All-America this season and also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.

Biadasz, a 6-3, 321-pound native of Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus are also leaving early.