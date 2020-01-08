Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 1/8/2020 10:40 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was up 2.20 cents at $5.4940 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .80 cents at $3.8320 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.60 cents at $2.96 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 5.20 cents at 9.3660 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle fell .60 cent at $1.2620 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .54 cent at $1.4618 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .53 cents at .6948 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.