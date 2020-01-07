Kindley third Georgia offensive lineman to enter NFL draft

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley takes questions from the media during the Georgia Offense press conference for the Sugar Bowl against Baylor on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in New Orleans. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. -- Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia's third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.

Kindley has announced his decision with a 'Dear UGA' letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.

Kindley helped form one of the nation's top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft.

Georgia junior running back D'Andre Swift also previously announced he will enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.

___

