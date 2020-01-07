French midfielders Pogba, Sissoko have operations

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates with Moussa Sissoko, left, after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Associated Press

Manchester United's Paul Pogba shoots at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- French midfielders Paul Pogba and Moussa Sissoko have had operations to deal with injuries.

Pogba, who has managed only eight appearances for Manchester United this season, posted a video after his ankle surgery saying 'everything went well."

United expects Pogba to be out for a month.

Tottenham will be without Sissoko much longer, with the north London club saying it hopes he returns to training in early April after recovering from a right knee operation.

It is the latest blow for Tottenham, which lost striker Harry Kane to a hamstring tear sustained in the same game last week against Southampton. Tottenham has not put a timeframe on Kane's recovery.

