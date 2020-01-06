Hokies' McClease announces he's leaving for NFL Draft
Updated 1/6/2020 5:05 PM
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.
McClease made the announcement Monday on Twitter.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound redshirt junior ran for 843 yards and seven touchdowns this season, including 126 yards and a touchdown in the Hokies' 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.
In his tweet, McClease thanked the coaching staff for playing 'Ã¤ major role in my transition from a boy to the man I am now."
