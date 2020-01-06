Kenya police: 3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan police say they have arrested three men who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.

The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the three 'terrorist suspects" were arrested Sunday after trying to enter the British Army Training Unit in Laikipia county. It occurred around the same time as the al-Shabab assault on the base in Lamu county.

The British government was not immediately available for comment.

Al-Shabab's assault at the Manda Bay Airfield lasted several hours and destroyed several U.S. aircraft and vehicles. The airfield is adjacent to Camp Simba, a key Kenyan military base used by U.S. counterterror forces.

No Kenyans died in the attack, Kenya's military spokesman Paul Njuguna said Monday.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia to counter the extremist group.