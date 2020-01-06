Man dies after off-road vehicle flips, crashes in Indiana
Updated 1/6/2020 10:04 AM
HANOVER, Ind. -- A southeastern Indiana man died Sunday evening after his off-road vehicle flipped and struck a tree, authorities said.
Indiana Conservation Officers said Corey Garver, 35, died at the scene of the crash in the Jefferson County community of Hanover. Investigators said tire marks on the roadway showed that the vehicle was braking ahead of a curve.
Garver was wearing a seat belt but not a helmet, officers said.
An autopsy was planned this week, according to a release.
