No. 4 South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama on Sunday night.

Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

South Carolina's size down low was too much for Alabama, out rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama's zero.

Alabama''s Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.

Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.

Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The win extended South Carolina's winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks still stand as the second-highest one-loss team in country behind No. 2 Oregon and have established themselves as the favorites to win the SEC early in the season. Alabama: Three of the Crimson Tide's next four games are against current AP top 25 teams.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will host No. 20 Arkansas on Thursday in a Top 25 matchup to try and extend that eight-game winning streak.

Alabama will host No. 13 Kentucky, coming off an 80-76 win over No. 22 Tennessee, on the same day to try and earn the team's'first top 25 win of the season.