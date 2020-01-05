 

No. 4 South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78

  • South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) looks for a shot against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

  • South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

  • Alabama forward Ariyah Copeland (22) chases a rebound against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

  • South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) looks to pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

By CAREY REEDER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/5/2020 8:22 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama on Sunday night.

Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

South Carolina's size down low was too much for Alabama, out rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama's zero.

Alabama''s Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.

Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.

Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The win extended South Carolina's winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks still stand as the second-highest one-loss team in country behind No. 2 Oregon and have established themselves as the favorites to win the SEC early in the season. Alabama: Three of the Crimson Tide's next four games are against current AP top 25 teams.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will host No. 20 Arkansas on Thursday in a Top 25 matchup to try and extend that eight-game winning streak.

Alabama will host No. 13 Kentucky, coming off an 80-76 win over No. 22 Tennessee, on the same day to try and earn the team's'first top 25 win of the season.

