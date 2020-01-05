 

More Illinois seniors eligible for state benefits in 2020

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/5/2020 9:54 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- More Illinois seniors will qualify for state benefits such as discounted license plates and free transit under new income guidelines that took effect for 2020.

The Illinois Department of Aging announced new, higher income limits will be used eligibility for the state's Benefit Access Program. The program includes discounts on license plates, the Seniors Ride Free Benefit and the Persons with Disability Free Transit Ride Benefit.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Under the new guidelines, single-person households will qualify if they earn less than $33,562 in annual income. That's up from $27,610 last year.

State officials say the changes reflect annual cost of living increases for Social Security and supplemental security income benefits.

Aging Department director Paula Basta says the benefits support 'some of our state's must vulnerable residents.' The state says it received over 126,180 applications for the benefits in the most recent fiscal year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 