Former Iran Revolutionary Guard leader says Israeli cities Tel Aviv and Haifa can be targeted to avenge Qassem Soleimani
Updated 1/5/2020 11:30 AM
TEHRAN, Iran -- Former Iran Revolutionary Guard leader says Israeli cities Tel Aviv and Haifa can be targeted to avenge Qassem Soleimani.
