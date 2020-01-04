 

Bayern signs hot goalkeeping prospect NÃ¼bel on free transfer

  • FILE - In this Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, Schalke's goalkeeper Alexander Nubel tries to save a goal scored by Paderborn's Cauly Oliveira Souza, not pictured, during their German Bundesliga soccer match in the Benteler-Arena in Paderborn, Germany. Bayern Munich has found its replacement for captain Manuel Neuer. The Bavarian powerhouse has agreed on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020 to sign goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer from Schalke on July 1.(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP, file)

    Associated Press

 
Updated 1/4/2020 7:32 AM

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich has found its replacement for captain Manuel Neuer.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Saturday it had agreed to sign goalkeeper Alexander NÃ¼bel on a free transfer from Schalke on July 1.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a short statement, the club said: 'Bayern and NÃ¼bel agreed this transfer in the past days. The 23-year-old goalkeeper's contract with Schalke runs until June 30. NÃ¼bel arrives in Munich without a transfer fee and for five years."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had earlier refused to comment on the impending transfer of a player who is widely considered one of the best young goalkeepers in Germany.

Schalke had long been attempting to get NÃ¼bel to extend his contract and had even made the former Germany under-21 goalkeeper its team captain. He turned down the club's offer to extend his contract in December.

NÃ¼bel is joining Bayern despite the likelihood of Germany goalkeeper Neuer, 33, who also joined the club from Schalke, extending his contract until 2023.

Kicker magazine reported that NÃ¼bel turned down interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

NÃ¼bel, who joined Schalke as a youth from Paderborn, made 35 Bundesliga appearances for the club after displacing former captain Ralf FÃ¤hrmann. He is currently serving a four-game ban for a dangerous high challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic on Dec. 15.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

