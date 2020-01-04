Bayern signs hot goalkeeping prospect NÃ¼bel on free transfer
MUNICH -- Bayern Munich has found its replacement for captain Manuel Neuer.
The Bavarian powerhouse said Saturday it had agreed to sign goalkeeper Alexander NÃ¼bel on a free transfer from Schalke on July 1.
In a short statement, the club said: 'Bayern and NÃ¼bel agreed this transfer in the past days. The 23-year-old goalkeeper's contract with Schalke runs until June 30. NÃ¼bel arrives in Munich without a transfer fee and for five years."
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had earlier refused to comment on the impending transfer of a player who is widely considered one of the best young goalkeepers in Germany.
Schalke had long been attempting to get NÃ¼bel to extend his contract and had even made the former Germany under-21 goalkeeper its team captain. He turned down the club's offer to extend his contract in December.
NÃ¼bel is joining Bayern despite the likelihood of Germany goalkeeper Neuer, 33, who also joined the club from Schalke, extending his contract until 2023.
Kicker magazine reported that NÃ¼bel turned down interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.
NÃ¼bel, who joined Schalke as a youth from Paderborn, made 35 Bundesliga appearances for the club after displacing former captain Ralf FÃ¤hrmann. He is currently serving a four-game ban for a dangerous high challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic on Dec. 15.
