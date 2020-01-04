Chicago-area man gets prison term for firing at police

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for firing a gun at three police officers in 2017.

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said Thursday that 24-year-old Jorge L. Guzman of Aurora agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement. Guzman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer.

Prosecutors say undercover Aurora police officers in May 2017 were investigating a street gang's possible involvement in a string of burglaries, including gun thefts. They say an unmarked police van pulled into the driveway of an Aurora residence and a vehicle Guzman was riding in drove by and stopped. When Guzman got out of the car and ran toward the van, an officer rolled down a van window and yelled 'Stop! Police!" according to prosecutors.

Police say Guzman and one officer knew each other because of previous encounters, and that Guzman continued to run at the van and pointed a gun. When an officer fired a Guzman, he ducked behind a tree and fired at least three shots toward the van, authorities say.