 

Flu symptoms sending many to Indianapolis-area hospitals

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/4/2020 11:51 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Influenza and flu-like symptoms were contributing to more visits to Indianapolis-area emergency rooms than at any point during the past decade, officials said.

The primary complaint of 6.2% of ER visits in the week ending Dec. 28 was flu-like symptoms, according to the Marion County Health Department. The previous high of the past 10 years was about 5.3% during the 2017-18 flu season, The Indianapolis Star reported.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Health officials have urged those with mild or minor symptoms to see their doctor or go to an urgent care center. They said the recommendation came after hearing from area ER departments.

Typical symptoms of a mild flu are cough, sore throat, fever, muscle aches, headaches, fatigue and gastrointestinal issues. Health officials have recommended a flu shot for anyone at least 6 years old.

Indiana flu activity last week was higher than at any time during the last year's flu season, according to a state report.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 