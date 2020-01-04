Mom charged with killing sons in stabbing, high-rise plunge

CHICAGO -- A 20-year-old Chicago woman faces murder charges after police say she killed two of her young sons, leaving one in a bathtub and throwing another from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself.

Aleah Newell of Chicago was charged with two counts of murder for the death of the boys, ages 2 years and 7 months. She also is charged with attempted murder for stabbing her grandfather before she jumped from the apartment building on Chicago's South Side. She was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

Aleah Newell and her grandfather had been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday. There was no update on their condition Saturday.

Newell and her 2-year-old son, Johntavis Newell, were found on the ground outside a high-rise around 2 a.m. Thursday after police received a 911 call about a person injured on the street. Officers later found 7-month-old Ameer Newell in the bathtub of the 11th-floor apartment, along with the 70-year-old grandfather, who had been stabbed. Authorities have not released his name.

They say Aleah Newell stabbed her grandfather and Ameer Newell several times before she set the infant in a 'scalding' hot bath. She then threw Johntavis out the window and jumped herself. Scaffolding broke the woman's fall, but she suffered several broken bones, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Her mother, Zera Newell, told the Sun-Times that Aleah Newell took her children to a women's shelter earlier in the week and asked workers there to take her children. Zera Newell said her daughter had shown signs of depression in the past.

'I thought she was over that,' Newell said, adding that 'maybe behind closed doors it was another thing.'

The Salvation Army toldWBBM-TVthat Aleah Newell stayed Monday and Tuesday at Shield of Hope, a Chicago homeless shelter for families, and left on Wednesday morning.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has started an investigation into the deaths. A department spokesman said DCFS had no prior contact with the family.