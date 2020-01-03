 

Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young to enter NFL draft

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.

The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He says he looks forward to "joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

Young was a unanimous All-American selection and a rare defensive player to be selected a Heisman finalist. He collected a slew of other postseason honors.

