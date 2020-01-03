Celtics survive 18-point deficit in 1st, beat Hawks 109-106

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) fights for rebound position against Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins, left, and Cam Reddish during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday Jan. 3, 2020, in Boston. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up next to Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, is held back by a referee as Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) holds Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during a scuffle in the last seconds of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boston. The Celtics won 109-106. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics overcome an 18-point, first-quarter deficit against the NBA's worst team and beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-106 on Friday night.

Marcus Smart started in place of the flu-ridden Kemba Walker and scored 15 points, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds left. Gordon Hayward scored 18, and Enes Kanter had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Young scored 28 points with 10 assists for the Hawks, who beat Orlando on Monday to snap a 10-game losing streak. But Daniel Theis blocked his potential game-winner in the final seconds, setting off a scramble that resulted in a brief shoving match.