Correction: Holiday Retail-Catalogs story

FILE - This Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2004 file photo shows a selection of holiday season catalogs in Portland, Maine. Catalogs, those glossy paper-and-ink offerings of outdoor apparel, kitchenware and fruit baskets, are not yet headed for the recycling bin of history. Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine -- In a story December 21, 2019, about retailer catalogs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the period of time in which catalog mailings dropped. The story should have said catalog numbers dropped from about 19 billion in 2006 to an estimated 11.5 billion in 2018.