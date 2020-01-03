Grains lower, livestock lower.
Updated 1/3/2020 3:57 PM
Wheat for Mar. fell 5.75 cents at 5.5450 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5 cents at 3.8650 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 7.25 cents at $2.9075 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 13.75 cents at $9.3050 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.2472 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.30 cents at $1.4335 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was down 3 cents at $.6855 pound.
