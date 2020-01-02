Lebanese justice minister says Lebanon has received an Interpol-issued wanted notice for Nissan's ex-Chair Carlos Ghosn
Updated 1/2/2020 7:33 AM
BEIRUT -- Lebanese justice minister says Lebanon has received an Interpol-issued wanted notice for Nissan's ex-Chair Carlos Ghosn.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.