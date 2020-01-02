 

2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/2/2020 8:04 AM

CHICAGO -- Two toddlers died in Chicago early Thursday after police said a woman stabbed her father, left one of the children in a bathtub and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with the other child.

The woman was found on the ground with her 1-year-old son about 2 a.m. Thursday as her father lay bleeding in the apartment while the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub, police said, citing preliminary information.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After building security directed officers to the apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said they found the unresponsive boy in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man with stab wounds and cuts to his face and body.

Both children were pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police said the wounded man told officers his daughter stabbed him before jumping out of the window with her son.

Officers could not immediately confirm whether the child found in the bathtub was also the woman's child.

Police detectives were continuing their investigation Thursday morning.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 