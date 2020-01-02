Kenya police say suspected extremists attack bus, killing 3
Updated 1/2/2020 8:44 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya police say three people were killed when a passenger bus was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists in Lamu county in the country's eastern coastal area.
A police report seen by the Associated Press said Thursday that gunmen opened fire on a bus and three men were shot at close range and died instantly. It said two other passengers were wounded.
In recent weeks, ahead of the New Year, Somalia's al-Shabab rebels have stepped attacks in Kenya whose troops are in Somalia fighting the militants. The militants have vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia.
