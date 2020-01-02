 

Motorist dies after exchanging gunfire with Chicago Police

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/2/2020 5:27 PM

CHICAGO -- A man who who got out of his car after a traffic stop and exchanged gunfire with Chicago Police officers police was killed but a department official said it remained unclear if he was shot by officers or killed himself.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting occurred on the city's Northwest Side shortly before 1 p.m. The department''s press office said later that the man whose name was not released had died and that more details would be provided at a press briefing Thursday afternoon near the scene.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times that detectives were reviewing video to determine who shot the man. He also said that police recovered a weapon at the scene.

'We're not sure if police struck him,'Guglielmi said. 'He may have shot himself.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 