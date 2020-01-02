Iraq: At least 3 Katyusha rockets fired at Baghdad airport
Updated 1/2/2020 6:27 PM
Baghdad -- At least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport Friday, causing multiple casualties, Iraqi security officials said.
Iraq's Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said the rockets landed near the cargo hall. It reported several casualties and said two cars were on fire.
The nighttime attack occurred amid tensions with the U.S. after an Iran-backed militia attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.