Blue Jackets visit the Bruins after Werenski's 3-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-14-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (24-7-10, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Columbus after Zachary Werenski scored three goals in the Blue Jackets' 4-1 victory over the Panthers.

The Bruins are 17-5-7 in conference matchups. Boston ranks fourth in the league shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.4 goals on 31.0 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 14-7-5 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 17.3% of chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 39 assists and has collected 59 points this season. David Pastrnak has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Gustav Nyquist leads the Blue Jackets with 28 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 19 assists. Werenski has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-0-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-2-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), David Krejci: day to day (lower body), Connor Clifton: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Scott Harrington: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.