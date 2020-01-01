Gabriel Jesus' double gives Man City 2-1 win over Everton

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, and Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti react during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Associated Press

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Associated Press

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Associated Press

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Gabriel Jesus struck twice within seven second-half minutes as Manchester City opened 2020 with a 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian's first goal in the 51st minute was a fine curled finish after being played in by Ilkay Gundogan. His second was a first-time strike at the end of a slick passing move, with Riyad Mahrez playing the final ball.

Richarlison set up a tense finish at the Etihad Stadium by pulling one back after an error by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo , but the hosts held on to stay a point behind second-place Leicester.

It was Carlo Ancelotti's first defeat as Everton manager.

