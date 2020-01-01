Police: Tow driver struck, killed on Chicago-area freeway

MAYWOOD, Ill. -- A tow truck driver has been struck and killed on a Chicago-area freeway while trying to remove vehicles from a previous crash.

The tow driver was outside when hit about 6 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 290 in Maywood, west of Chicago, according to state police.

The tow driver's name was not released. The motorist who struck the tow driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.