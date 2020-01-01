 

Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

  • In this image taken Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, and provided by the Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation using snow plows to remove a pile of tumbleweeds along State Route 240 near Richland, Wash. (Trooper Chris Thorson/Washington State Patrol viaAP)

  • In this image taken Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, and provided by the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle is trapped by a pile of tumbleweeds along State Route 240 near Richland, Wash. (Trooper Chris Thorson/Washington State Patrol viaAP)

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night after several cars became trapped in tumbleweeds.

YakTriNews reported that the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that drivers on State Route 240 northwest of West Richland should should use alternate routes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Trooper Sarah Clasen tells KAPP-KVEW that at least 10 vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet (4.57 meters) tall.

The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene.

Trooper Chris Thorson said it took about 10 hours to clear the road. It opened again around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorson said Wednesday that troopers found one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds at daylight but no one was inside.

