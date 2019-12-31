LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr reinstated for title game

BATON ROUGE, La. -- No. 1 LSU has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the national championship game against No. 3 Clemson.

Coach Ed Orgeron on Tuesday also discussed speculation about passing-game coordinator Joe Brady being sought for NFL jobs. Brady is credited with helping the Tigers to their best season on offense.

Divinity briefly left the team in mid-season and returned to practice on Nov. 18. He was prevented by LSU from playing in a handful of games because of violations of team rules.

Speaking by conference call, Orgeron said a decision was made to let Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 241-pound senior, play in the title game in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

'Mike has been a tremendous pass rusher for us. I know we're definitely going to use him," Orgeron said. 'He'll be back in a role, what he's doing, and we'll see what fits best.

'It all depends where we need him,' Orgeron continued. 'Our inside guys are playing well. We could use him outside in some situations. That could allow JaCoby Stevens to go back to a safety position or a corner position. ... And then obviously in our pass rush scheme, Mike is one of our best pass rushers. So I think he immediately goes back to starting on our dime (six-defensive back) package.'

Divinity has played in five games this season and has four tackles for loss, including three sacks. As a junior, Divinity had 10 1/2 tackles for loss and was LSU's co-leader in sacks with five.

Meanwhile, Orgeron expressed optimism that Brady would return to his offensive staff next season. Brady's name has popped up as a candidate for possible NFL coordinator openings this offseason.

'Let's see what happens at the end of the run here,' Orgeron said. 'You know football, you never can tell what's going to happen, but I feel confident saying Joe is going to be here with us at LSU. He's a great young man. We've just about got everything wrapped up. Not completely finalized yet, but we're very close.'

Led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU has averaged 564.2 yards and 48.9 points a game this season, leading the nation in both categories.

