Venus Williams out of Brisbane International with injury
Updated 12/31/2019 9:53 PM
BRISBANE, Australia -- Venus Williams has been forced to pull out of the Brisbane International following an undisclosed 'setback" in training.
Tournament officials said Wednesday a replacement for the 52nd-ranked Williams will be named on Thursday. Williams had been given a wild card for the Brisbane event which starts Jan. 6.
The 39-year-old Williams still hopes to contest the Adelaide International from Jan. 13.
"Unfortunately I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," she said in a statement on Wednesday. "I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide."
____
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.