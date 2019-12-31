Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip

ALPENA, Mich. -- The restaurant bill was $23. But the tip at a small-town restaurant in Michigan was much larger: $2,020.

'Things like this don't happen to people like me,' server Danielle Franzoni told The Alpena News.

Franzoni, 31, got the tip while working Sunday at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena. The credit card receipt said 'Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.'

Franzoni, a single mother, couldn't believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate.

She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver's license and build savings.

'They don't know nothing about my story. They don't know where I've come from. They don't know how hard it's been,' Franzoni said of the couple who left the tip. 'They're really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.'

Franzoni later went to a restaurant and left a $20.20 tip.

'That was my pay-it-forward,' she said, smiling. 'I couldn't do the other one.'